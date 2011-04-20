Chemistry At Work

1. Trailing 103 — 102 with 30 sec-onds to go against Oklahoma City on January 30th, Wade, who has had the hot hand all game, misses a short jumper. Mike Miller grabs the ball and fires it out beyond the three-point arc to James.

2. James rises as if preparing to launch the ball. The Heat needs a win, and the team has struggled with this very scenario: deciding who shoots in crunch time. Four of its recent losses were by five points or less.

3. Having drawn a defender close, James passes to his right, where Eddie House is waiting. Critics later question James’s reluctance to take the critical shot. But this is House’s role: to come off the bench and fire the three-pointer.