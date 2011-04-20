A Balanced Universe

There are many forces at play in the Heat solar system — the push for playing time, the desire for respect, the lust for money, and the inevitable collision of healthy egos. The ultimate motivation, of course, is the allure of a championship ring. And, as you can see, only three players on the roster have one.

**GOOD SIGN: We asked Ken Hopkins, aka the Sports Astrologer, who predicted the Heat’s last championship, for his opinion on Miami’s chemistry. “When Bosh was born, he had the moon in Capricorn, which gives him a strong connection to Capricorns [like James and Wade],” he says. Better yet, Hopkins sees the Heat peaking late in the season — because of the moon’s alignment with Jupiter.

SALARY DISTRIBUTION

The Big Three 69%

Mike Miller 8%

Udonis Haslem 6%

Joel Anthony 5%