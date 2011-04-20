A Balanced Universe

There are many forces at play in the Heat solar system — the push for playing time, the desire for respect, the lust for money, and the inevitable collision of healthy egos. The ultimate motivation, of course, is the allure of a championship ring. And, as you can see, only three players on the roster have one.
**GOOD SIGN: We asked Ken Hopkins, aka the Sports Astrologer, who predicted the Heat’s last championship, for his opinion on Miami’s chemistry. “When Bosh was born, he had the moon in Capricorn, which gives him a strong connection to Capricorns [like James and Wade],” he says. Better yet, Hopkins sees the Heat peaking late in the season — because of the moon’s alignment with Jupiter.
SALARY DISTRIBUTION
The Big Three 69%
Mike Miller 8%
Udonis Haslem 6%
Joel Anthony 5%
The Rest 12%
NEW HIRE | HOLDOVER | OWNS A CHAMPIONSHIP RING
*Per game as of 3/21/11
19.7 MINUTES**
JOEL ANTHONY
2010 — 2011 Salary $3,300,000
NBA Seasons 3
Astrological sign Leo**
22.3 MINUTES**
MIKE BIBBY
2010 — 2011 Salary $216,110
NBA Seasons 12
Astrological sign Taurus**
36.2 MINUTES**
CHRIS BOSH
2010 — 2011 Salary $14,500,000
NBA Seasons 7
Astrological sign Aries**
22.8 MINUTES**
MARIO CHALMERS
2010 — 2011 Salary $854,389
NBA Seasons 2
Astrological sign Taurus**
15.9 MINUTES**
ERICK DAMPIER
2010 — 2011 Salary $713,666
NBA Seasons 14
Astrological sign Cancer**
26.7 MINUTES**
UDONIS HASLEM
2010 — 2011 Salary $3,500,000
NBA Seasons 7
Astrological sign Gemini**
17.2 MINUTES**
EDDIE HOUSE
2010 — 2011 Salary $1,352,181
NBA Seasons 10
Astrological sign Taurus**
10.6 MINUTES**
JUWAN HOWARD
2010 — 2011 Salary $854,389
NBA Seasons 16
Astrological sign Aquarius**
16.7 MINUTES**
ZYDRUNAS ILGAUSKAS
2010 — 2011 Salary $1,352,181
NBA Seasons 12
Astrological sign Gemini**
38.4 MINUTES**
LEBRON JAMES
2010 — 2011 Salary $14,500,000
NBA Seasons 7
Astrological sign Capricorn**
18.1 MINUTES**
JAMES JONES
2010 — 2011 Salary $1,146,337
NBA Seasons 7
Astrological sign Libra**
8.6 MINUTES**
JAMAAL MAGLOIRE
2010 — 2011 Salary $854,389
NBA Seasons 10
Astrological sign Gemini**
20.6 MINUTES**
MIKE MILLER
2010 — 2011 Salary $5,000,000
NBA Seasons 10
Astrological sign Pisces**
20.6 MINUTES**
DWYANE WADE
2010 — 2011 Salary $14,200,000
NBA Seasons 7
Astrological sign Capricorn**
