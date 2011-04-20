Feeling The Heat

“There’s no way, with hindsight, I would’ve ever called up Larry, called up Magic, and said, ‘Hey, look, let’s get together and play on one team.’ ” — Michael Jordan

“Chris Bosh is too soft to be the third wheel of the ‘big three.'” — Jason Whitlock, Fox Sports

“I thought he was, I guess, more of a competitor.” — Magic GM Otis Smith

“Erik Spoelstra Must go.” — Miami New Times

“Eventually these guys that were recruited — Bosh and James — by Pat Riley and Micky Arison, the owner, are going to come in and say, ‘We feel you (Riley) can do a better job coaching the team.'” — Lakers coach Phil Jackson

“The Lyin’ King” — T-shirt in Cleveland

