advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Feeling The Heat

Feeling The Heat
By Chuck Salter1 minute Read
advertisement

“The newest Team America Loves to Hate” — USA Today

“There’s no way, with hindsight, I would’ve ever called up Larry, called up Magic, and said, ‘Hey, look, let’s get together and play on one team.’ ” — Michael Jordan

“They are pretty impressed with themselves.” — Magic coach Stan Van Gundy

“The Whore of Akron” — Esquire

“His little one-hour special was a punk move.” — Charles Barkley

“Shameful display of selfishness and betrayal…” — Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert

“Chris Bosh is too soft to be the third wheel of the ‘big three.'” — Jason Whitlock, Fox Sports

“I thought he was, I guess, more of a competitor.” — Magic GM Otis Smith

“Erik Spoelstra Must go.” — Miami New Times

“Eventually these guys that were recruited — Bosh and James — by Pat Riley and Micky Arison, the owner, are going to come in and say, ‘We feel you (Riley) can do a better job coaching the team.'” — Lakers coach Phil Jackson

“The Lyin’ King” — T-shirt in Cleveland

Infographic by Walter C Baumann

Related:
What LeBron James and the Miami Heat Teach Us About Teamwork
A Balanced Universe
Chemistry at Work

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life