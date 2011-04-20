advertisement
Padmasree Warrior On Cisco’s Russia Connection

Photograph by Tanit Sakakini
By E.B. Boyd and Rachel Z. Arndt1 minute Read

Padmasree Warrior
Chief Technology Officer, CISCO
San Jose

Warrior, 50, traveled to Russia in 2010 on a State Department technology delegation that included eBay CEO John Donahoe and actor Ashton Kutcher.

“THE PURPOSE OF the delegation was to explore and begin a dialogue with Russia. I had been there a couple of times on business, but this was a very different kind of group conversation. We met with government officials, startups, entrepreneurs, universities, business leaders, and students — people who were involved in driving innovation in technology. I was surprised at the emphasis everyone placed on leveraging technology to drive economic progress. When President Medvedev visited Cisco later, we announced an I-Prize of about $175,000 to stimulate Russian entrepreneurship. We perceive Russia to be very strategic for the company. Where the State Department’s focus areas align with our business priorities, it makes a lot of sense to participate.”

