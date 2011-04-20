Keepsakes Worth Keeping

1. Buzzy Bee

Auckland, New Zealand

Icons of New Zealand’s cultural heritage, including this Buzzy Bee toy, are called Kiwiana. The toy’s colors are known to attract the national bird, the kiwi. ($31, buzzybee.co.nz)

2. Haathi Chaap Elephant Poo Paper

New Delhi, India

The name says it all. The cards, printed on varying shades of brown paper (color depends on the elephant’s diet), are decorated with both front and rear views of their long-trunked source. ($1, elephantpoopaper.com)

3. Ladurée macaroons

Paris

Ladurée macaroons are Parisian couture in food form. These delicacies trace back to the early 20th century, which makes us wonder how the French have stayed so thin for so long. ($20, laduree.fr)

4. Pillowcase

Cape Town, South Africa

The animal on this pillowcase was inspired by a 2,000-year-old cave drawing in Cederberg, 140 miles north of Cape Town, where designer Heather Moore lives.

($35, skinnylaminx.com)