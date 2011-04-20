How Steve Weindel Redesigned Air Travel

AS A GLOBE-TROTTING principal designer at architecture giant Gensler, Steve Weindel is not unfamiliar with the drudgery of air travel. But with the design of San Francisco International Airport’s newly renovated Terminal 2, which opened in April, he believes he has built a winning experience. “We strived to completely turn things around,” Weindel says. That includes big moves — like an expansive post-security seating area filled with art — and green ambitions. “It’s on track to be the first LEED Gold terminal in the U.S.,” he says, pointing to extensive natural light, energy-saving ventilation, paperless ticketing systems, toilets that use reclaimed water, and local- and organic-food vendors. But for all those progressive ideas, Weindel trusts the tried and true when it comes to an architect’s tools.

Architectural models

In a modern world of digital renderings, Weindel stresses the importance of physical models [1]. “Architecture is three-dimensional — there’s no substitute when it comes to really studying spatial aspects.”

Carved fisherman figure

“The story of the Inuit tribe that makes these carvings [2] is really tragic,” says Weindel. “They live on this very thin island off the north coast of Alaska, and because of global warming, it is slowly disappearing. This reminds me that what we do has a huge impact on the earth.”

Eames photo

Kept at Weindel’s desk, this shows a mountain of parts used in Eames chairs [3]. “My favorite quote about design is from Charles Eames,” he says. ” ‘Thinking of how a chair looks comes pretty far down the list of things I worry about when designing one.’ Beauty comes from solving the problem.”