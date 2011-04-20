Tony Blair’s Secret Club And Other Clubs We Want To Crash

The Bilderberg Group

In addition to attracting 150 high-powered bankers, politicians, and businesspeople from around the globe (past attendees include Tony Blair and Ben Bernanke), these ultra-secretive meetings also attract attention from conspiracy theorists, who believe Bilderberg is working toward a one-world government.

Where: Sitges, Spain*

When: May

Kappa Beta Phi

Wall Street’s secret honor society meets at New York’s St. Regis Hotel to induct new members, who, often dressed in drag, perform a far-from-PC variety show poking fun at Wall Street and government bigwigs. If the members don’t like it, they throw dinner rolls.

Where: New York

When: January

The Meeting of Fathers and Sons

Carlos Slim, the richest man in the world, with a net worth of $74 billion, hosts a yearly meeting of Latin American businessmen (many fellow billionaires) and their sons to discuss global business, family companies, and — oddly enough — poverty.

Where: Mexico City*

When: Spring

The Weekend to Be Named Later

One hundred industry leaders — from designers to venture capitalists to taxi drivers — gather at the Biltmore Hotel for this off-the-record conference party. The progressive, nonpartisan gathering never focuses on a particular topic: Last year’s itinerary ping-ponged from Iraq to AIDS to addiction to social networking.

Where: Miami

When: New Year’s weekend

Koch Industries Meetings

Organized by billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, these semi-annual meetings are a veritable who’s who of right-wing politics, business, and power (Glenn Beck and Rush Limbaugh attend). A leaked memo for January’s meeting in Palm Springs, Florida, asked those invited to combat “climate-change alarmism and the move to socialized health care.”

Where: Palm Springs*

When: January and June

*These events change often — we’ve listed the most recent locale.