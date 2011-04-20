Now May 2011

WED, MAY 04
This year’s OpenCourseWare Consortium Global 2011 comes 10 years after the virtual learning portal launched. Web 2.0 advocate Tim O’Reilly says of his speaking gig, “It’s what I do: help make connections.”
WED, MAY 04
Red Magnet Media’s Rachel Masters, who leads a workshop at NARM, is also headed to a Duran Duran concert — “my favorite band in the world” — and the Fashion140 Conference, centered on social media and fashion.
“The male consumer is changing, as is the way he shops,” says Parsons prof Tom Handley. When not talking menswear at Fashion140, he’ll be reading Be Your Own Best Publicist.
FRI, MAY 06
What else is on Melton’s calendar? “Watching and laughing at Thor.” Of his portrayal of villainous Loki, actor Tom Hiddleston has said, “I’m proud to say that I am continuing a long tradition of British baddies.”
MON, MAY 09
Fitness makes me a better leader,” says Napster general manager Christopher Allen, who will pedal his way through the holiday after the National Association of Recording Merchandisers (NARM) convention. “Anyone who’s anyone in music retail is there.”
TUE, MAY 10
O’Reilly will join 5,500 techies at Google I/O to talk web development and hear Google product announcements, like Google Wave in 2009 and Google TV in 2010.
WED, MAY 11
Less than a week after Thor opens, Hiddleston will make another debut — this time as a character in Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris, opener of the 64th Cannes Film Festival.
THU, MAY 12
Another highlight on Dow’s May calendar is Bike to Work Day. “Getting out of the car and on two wheels feels like freedom,” she says. “It’s damn fun!” Fewer than 1% of adults bike to work.
FRI, MAY 13
One of Be Your Own Best Publicist‘s coauthors, Meryl Weinsaft Cooper, will represent New Amsterdam Gin at the Manhattan Cocktail Classic, where alcohol-brand reps and cocktail connoisseurs will clink, drink, and network.
MON, MAY 16
Six days later, O’Reilly Media is holding RailsConf for open-source aficionados. “I’ll be talking about building a geek army of coders and designers to make governments more transparent,” says speaker Dan Melton of Code for America.
SAT, MAY 21
“I’ll definitely go to the Burton exhibit,” says Boing Boing’s Mark Frauenfelder. He’ll also be at Maker Faire, a DIY celebration. “Our food demos run the gamut” from tofu to seedballs to fermentation, says organizer Kim Dow.
SUN, MAY 29
A retrospective of Tim Burton, last year’s Cannes jury president, comes to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. “The show allows Tim’s work to be seen in the broadest context of creative activity,” says curator Britt Salvesen.
