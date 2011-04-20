Now May 2011

WED, MAY 04

This year’s OpenCourseWare Consortium Global 2011 comes 10 years after the virtual learning portal launched. Web 2.0 advocate Tim O’Reilly says of his speaking gig, “It’s what I do: help make connections.”

Red Magnet Media’s Rachel Masters, who leads a workshop at NARM, is also headed to a Duran Duran concert — “my favorite band in the world” — and the Fashion140 Conference, centered on social media and fashion.

“The male consumer is changing, as is the way he shops,” says Parsons prof Tom Handley. When not talking menswear at Fashion140, he’ll be reading Be Your Own Best Publicist.