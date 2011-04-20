UPDATES | Getting Stronger

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER team Sporting Kansas City announced in March that its new $200 million stadium will be called Livestrong Sporting Park. The cancer foundation, which we profiled in November (“Can Livestrong Survive Lance?“), is the first not-for-profit to receive naming rights for a U.S. sports arena — and the exposure is free. The stadium, which opens in June, creates another unconventional revenue stream, as well as a host site (smoke free, inside and out, of course) for Livestrong events. “The core mission of the venue is social change,” says Livestrong CEO Doug Ulman. A portion of ticket and concession sales at games and concerts will go toward the foundation, which is guaranteed $7.5 million over the next six years. The news followed January’s successful IPO of Demand Media, which runs livestrong.com; the foundation sold stock in the company, netting $2 mil-lion. An additional $1.1 million came from shares donated by Lance Armstrong. The cycling icon, who in February announced his retirement, remains the subject of a federal investigation into the use of performance-enhancing drugs.