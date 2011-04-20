UPDATES | Getting Stronger

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER team Sporting Kansas City announced in March that its new $200 million stadium will be called Livestrong Sporting Park. The cancer foundation, which we profiled in November (“Can Livestrong Survive Lance?“), is the first not-for-profit to receive naming rights for a U.S. sports arena — and the exposure is free. The stadium, which opens in June, creates another unconventional revenue stream, as well as a host site (smoke free, inside and out, of course) for Livestrong events. “The core mission of the venue is social change,” says Livestrong CEO Doug Ulman. A portion of ticket and concession sales at games and concerts will go toward the foundation, which is guaranteed $7.5 million over the next six years. The news followed January’s successful IPO of Demand Media, which runs livestrong.com; the foundation sold stock in the company, netting $2 mil-lion. An additional $1.1 million came from shares donated by Lance Armstrong. The cycling icon, who in February announced his retirement, remains the subject of a federal investigation into the use of performance-enhancing drugs.
SINCE WE COVERED the physical transformation of McDonald’s restaurants in our October issue (“Super Style Me“), the company has also committed to strengthening the quality of its food. Its Sustainable Land Management Commitment, announced in March, requires suppliers to ensure that, over time, agricultural raw materials for McDonald’s food and packaging originate from sustainably managed land. The fast-food giant is also sponsoring a three-year study of carbon emissions on 350 beef farms across Europe.