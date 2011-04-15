Oil Company Document Instructs Agents to Mislead Landowners About Drilling Dangers

advertisement

Screengrab from Oil & Coal Talking Points guide It appears that increased community awareness

is making it harder for oil and gas companies to convince people to let

them drill on their land — so the industry is pushing ahead and trying

to secure as many rights as quickly as possible.Through a tipster,

TreeHugger has obtained a document that appears to be an oil company’s

‘talking points’ guide for its salesman to use in order to convince

landowners that they should let said corporation drill on their land.

Entitled ‘Talking Points for Selling and Gas Lease Rights’, the document

implores its ‘Field Agents’ to mislead people about the risks of

drilling, to omit important facts, and even, on occasion, to outright

lie. Again, it’s important to note that TreeHugger has not confirmed the

authenticity of the document, nor have we identified which oil company

it belongs to. Nonetheless, if real (as it certainly appears to be), it

offers yet another window into the unscrupulous practices of an industry

with a long legacy of bending the truth. The document focuses on sales technique, instructing the salesman to

tailor his pitch to the political sensibilities of the person in

question, which is nothing notable. It stresses the following right off

the bat: “Oil and Gas exploration and drilling is meeting increasing

resistance from local community groups, so it is essential to contact

land holders and acquire signatures before sentiment by environmental

and other public organizations limits our ability to obtain access to

private land for oil and gas development. Remember, if at all possible

try not to deliberately mislead the landowner, that only makes our

position harder to defend at a later date … Do not discuss the

detracting points of view in a manner that gives them any credibility.”

Document Encourages Agents to Deliberately Mislead

Notice how it states one should ‘try not to deliberately mislead’ —

this suggestion, however, gets thrown out the window a few short

paragraphs later. For instance, it’s hard to call this strategy, which

the oil company suggests each Field Agent adopt, anything other than

‘deliberately misleading’: “Tell the landowner that all their neighbors have signed. Even if the

neighbors have not, this often will push an undecided landowner in

favor of signing. Remember, the first visit is the most crucial. They

will not know if their neighbors have signed, and even if they do they

will want to sign so they do not lose out on the potential profits. Once

they have signed, then you can show those leases to undecided neighbors

for added pressure.” Strategies for Convincing Landowners to Allow Drilling

Other interesting, but less surprising points reveal the oil company’s

strategy for beginning the pitch: “Most landowners will be patriotic

Americans, and will desire to free our nation from foreign oil

dependence. Make certain you lead with this selling point: CHINA bought more oil than the United States last year. Fear of foreign encroachment is the biggest asset we have in selling our development strategy.” The document suggests the agent return to the underlined point if

things aren’t going well, attempting to use it as a scare tactic/appeal

to patriotism to get landowners to sign. And here, the document suggests

the field agent steer all discussions away from fracking and ‘Gasland’,

saying “Do not deny that gas exploration may be possible, but do not

emphasize it.” Bending the Truth

Next, the company suggests the agent confuse the landowner between two

kinds of hydraulic fracturing if it’s necessary to diffuse fears of

fracking:

“Most landowners will not know the difference between hydraulic

fracturing and the process of Slick Water Hydraulic Fracturing. Use this

to your advantage. Most wells in southern Ohio were drilled and then

hydraulically fractured to make a viable source of water. Tell them

that. Fracing is safe! There is nothing unsafe about the fracing

process, if there was, it would never have been used in their wells. If

anyone knows about slick water fracturing, avoid the topic.

DO not discuss the chemicals and other material used during slick water

fracturing … Reassure landowners that no well contamination has ever

been documented.” And let’s end with this part, the document’s guide to dismissing

fears of radioactivity: “Reports have shown that fracing and other oil

and gas exploration techniques have increased radioactivity in the

groundwater. This is caused by releasing naturally occurring radon from

the ground into the aquifer. ENSURE you tell the landowner that we use

NO RADIOACTIVE materials. The radioactivity comes from natural sources

in the ground and is released by the process, but don’t tell them this.

Most landowners will not know.” This oil company is essentially seeking to trick people into signing

away their land before they can be made aware of the actual threats that

drilling for oil or gas poses. And while it’s not exactly surprising,

it’s certainly maddening that this company has put out a manifesto

imploring its agents to bend the truth, even lie to people’s faces so it

might turn a profit. Small oil well. Photo credit: el clinto via Flickr/CC BY From our friends at TreeHugger, the leading online destination for the news and ideas that are driving sustainability mainstream.