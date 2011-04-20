As OpenTable Booms, Who Gets The Dough?

ONE SATURDAY evening last summer, Steve Jobs and a friend showed up for dinner at Flour + Water, a booked-to-the-rafters pizza-and-pasta place in San Francisco’s Mission District. They didn’t have a reservation. But it’s Steve Jobs, right? There’s always a table for a billionaire walk-in. To the delight of a few passersby with cameras, the Apple CEO was turned away. Next time, Steve, use OpenTable.

The online reservations service is a classic network-effect business: Like eBay, PayPal, Facebook, or, of course, Apple’s App Store, OpenTable gets better as more people use it. It now accounts for just under 10% of the 700 million dining sessions that occur in North American restaurants every year. In some tech-obsessed regions, such as San Francisco, a quarter of diners use the site. The service is free; OpenTable makes its money by charging restaurants for access to its cadre of savvy foodies. Since the company’s IPO two years ago, OpenTable’s steeply rising stock price — its market cap exceeds $2 billion while 2010 revenue was just under $100 million — has helped it extend its market penetration to more than 20,000 restaurants.

The dark side of networks, though, is the bigger they get, the harder it becomes for everyone in the industry to avoid. OpenTable’s growing centrality has begun to stir the pot across the restaurant business. One question wafts far beyond the world of fine dining: What’s the ultimate value of a network to the nodes that try to build a business on top of it?

The crux of the debate is that neither OpenTable nor its restaurant clients knows for sure whether the service is actually bringing more people to dinner. OpenTable CEO Jeffrey Jordan concedes as much when I meet him one afternoon in the company’s utilitarian San Francisco headquarters. “It’s extraordinarily difficult to measure how many incremental diners we’re sending to restaurants,” he says, “but the majority of restaurants believe we’re bringing them more diners.”

There are only a dozen tables at Baumé, chef Bruno Chemel’s Palo Alto shrine to molecular gastronomy; my wife and I grab one of those coveted Saturday-evening spots with a couple clicks on OpenTable. Chemel says that on a typical night, 65% of his patrons book through OpenTable. Instead of being over the moon about this stream of customers, he says, in his heavy French accent, “When it comes to pay the check every month, I always think, Why do we need these guys?” Restaurants are charged $199 a month for each OpenTable terminal they use for table management and customer tracking, as well as $1 for every diner who books a seat through its site and 25¢ for diners who come through the OpenTable widget on the restaurant’s home page. “If we don’t have OpenTable, we worry maybe we’re not busy. But I’m thinking that if we don’t have it, maybe we’ll still be busy anyway.” If OpenTable wasn’t around, wouldn’t my wife and I have just called Baumé?

OpenTable’s high fees in the restaurant industry’s world of slim margins only raise the stakes in the debate. “When I look at other IT systems in my restaurant — my point-of-sale system, my telephone system — those take up about 0.1% of my annual revenue,” says Mark Pastore. His blog post explaining why he doesn’t use OpenTable at Incanto, his San Francisco Italian spot famous for its offal-heavy menu, kicked off an industrywide debate late last year. “OpenTable is going to cost me at least 2% to 3% of revenue.” Many restaurants make less than 2% in pretax profits. OpenTable, Pastore says, is eating away at many restaurants’ only income. That’s quite a feat: Networks, after all, are supposed to shave costs out of a system.