Huge Valuations For Groupon And Flipboard, Your Weekend Sleep-Cast, Self-Erasing HDs, And More…

eBooks raked in $90 million in February, up 202% from last year, as reported by the Association of American Publishers. One important caveat: the report does not include retailers, such as Barnes & Noble, so the numbers are not a precise reflection of the market. [Updated: 2:39]

National Online IDs Move Forward

The White House is moving forward with a plan to develop secure online identities, which appear to remove the need for passwords or other verification information to access most websites. A user would only need to become verified through a single organization and then surf the web freely. [Updated: 2:00]

Watch Coachella Live