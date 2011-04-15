Huge Valuations For Groupon And Flipboard, Your Weekend Sleep-Cast, Self-Erasing HDs, And More…

eBooks raked in $90 million in February, up 202% from last year, as reported by the Association of American Publishers. One important caveat: the report does not include retailers, such as Barnes & Noble, so the numbers are not a precise reflection of the market. [Updated: 2:39]
National Online IDs Move Forward
The White House is moving forward with a plan to develop secure online identities, which appear to remove the need for passwords or other verification information to access most websites. A user would only need to become verified through a single organization and then surf the web freely. [Updated: 2:00]
The popular music festival will live stream via Youtube starting today. It’s just like being at the festival–without having to wait an hour in 200 degree heat for a $20 bag of ice. [Updated: 2:00]
Groupon Valued At Up To $20 Billion
One of the world’s fastest growing businesses may be worth up to $20 billion for their upcoming IPO–three times what Google reportedly offered.
Flipboard Said To Be Valued At $200 Million
The popular iPad app scores $50 million in funding, bringing its valuation to a solid $200 million.
Weekends Don’t Make Up For Lost Sleep
Without eight hours of sleep, we continually decline in mental prowess, and weekend catch-ups probably won’t help.
Toshiba’s Self-Erasing Harddrives
Super-secure harddrives, like phones for protestors, can erase themselves if they detect booting up in the wrong machine; it even tosses the encryption key away way too, making the data permanently inaccessible.
Sources: Mashable, Cnet, Reuters, All Things D, The New York Times, Digital Trends
[Image: Flickr user Ruiz Alonso]