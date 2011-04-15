Broadcastr: Social Media As Unlimited Soundscape

At SXSW this year I had the opportunity to talk to Brian Lindenbaum who, with has brother Scott, has launched some very exciting audio technology that has enormous potential for brands, non-profits and individual alike. Here’s how he explained Broadcastr.

SM: Broadcastr allows you to geo tag sound anywhere you are which has enormous implications for brands and non-profits that are interested in social change. Tell us a little bit about Broadcastr. What does it do?

BL: Broadcastr is a free social media app, available on the web and on the iPhone and, in two weeks, will be available on the Android as well. It allows you, as you said, geotag audio anywhere in the world. So I can record a story on any of those platforms and pin it to a virtual map. That story will live there forever.

On the web side I can move the map to any place and zoom in and see all the stories from that location. On the mobile side, the really exciting thing is something we call geo play. What that allows you to do is walk down the street with your phone in your pocket, earbuds in, and as you walk over stories they automatically play into your headphones. You can imagine it as a curated tour of the world where you choose who’s telling you the content and you choose what the content is.

SM: One of the most exciting uses, because it’s so cost-effective, is how it will help non-profits bring their community to life if they host an event or if they’re trying out some sort of initiative. Can you tell us how you think it might be able to help non-profits.