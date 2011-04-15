advertisement
Twitter TV Hashtag Tips From Twitter’s Own Expert

By Gregory Ferenstein1 minute Read

At the 2011 NAB Show this week, Twitter’s director of media partnerships, Chloe Sladden — the subject of our November cover story about Twitter TV — discusses two quick, brilliant examples of how to engage TV audiences with a hashtag.

The first strategy is the “canonical hashtag”: using actual show names. For Sunny in Philadelphia, the hashtag is #SunnyFX. This facilitates an ongoing discussion and alerts viewers when the show is on.

The second is “Mad-lib”: choosing a different hashtag each show with a call to action in hopes of achieving a trending topic. For 106 & Park on BET, they might use #neverthat to answer the question “what would you never do?”

What’s your favorite TV show’s hashtag?

[Image: Flickr user cris.e]

