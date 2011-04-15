Rethinking Product Marketing

Saturday, April 2, 2011 was a beautiful spring day in Boston, MA. Along the Charles River, people were biking, jogging and blading. Despite the wonderful weekend weather, over 250 people stayed inside The Microsoft Northeast Research Development (NERD) Center. They were participating in ProductCamp Boston, an all day event focused on product marketing and product management. Attendance was more than double the previous year. Similar events were held on the same day in Chicago and Silicon Valley.

Why? What were these people doing inside on a beautiful day? This was a marketing and product management conference. What was going on?

The world of marketing communications is undergoing a well documented seismic shift. The relentless buzz is now all about social media and how to leverage FaceBook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.

However, the enthusiasm for ProductCamp results from a renewed focus on the Product. While all of the hype has been about the impact of social media on communications, corporations are rethinking the role and importance of product marketing.

The reason they are paying attention: the best Twitter strategy won’t matter if your Go To Market approach is flawed or your value proposition does not address critical customer needs. Product marketing owns the responsibility to figure this out.

However, in the past, the primary requirement to work in Product Marketing was technical knowledge of the product. Product marketing people are often former engineers who get promoted into product marketing because they know the product better than anyone else.

They are very smart people who can carry on a technical conversation with your customer’s technologists. Since their contribution is based on their product knowledge, they pride themselves on being the sales resource of last resort. They are the “superheroes” who save the day by giving the technical presentation to the customer that no one else can give.