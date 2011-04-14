Google’s Anti-Spam Tweaks Impacted 12% of Search Queries

Earlier this year, Google made a few changes to its search system to try to fight the tendency of content from spam sites and content farms to rise to the top of results. Now it’s saying that those changes have impacted 12% of all search queries.

Jeff Huber, senior vice president of commerce and local, made the announcement on Google’s quarterly earnings conference call Thursday. He also said that the changes impacted 8% of the sites users marked as “low quality.”

Among the changes Google introduced earlier this year: a Chrome extension that allows users to block sites from their search results. Google takes that as a signal that a certain site has low-quality content. Google also said it made changes to its search ranking algorithms to allow higher quality content to appear higher in results.

Huber added that the changes had “adverse impact on revenue” for “some sites in our display network.” But he added, “We’ve continually found improving search results and our users’ experience is always the best thing to do in the long run and for long-term value.”

