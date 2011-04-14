A New Age of Art: SF Music Tech Founder Brian Zisk

Since the invention of the MP3, the landscape of how music and money are in these times made have been drastically altered. Record companies that were unconquerable giants faded into the past like dinosaurs. It seems like each month now there is a new digital tool that makes music creation, distribution and video more dynamic. But its also more confusing. Brain Zisk founded SF Music Tech to help tech people, artists and industry folks stay alive and in the know. I spoke to him recently, and this is what he told me.

Adisa Banjoko: What motivated you to do the SF MusicTech Summit conferences and what are objectives of the events?

Brian Zisk: There was a clear

need for this event. The music industry is changing rapidly, and the

best innovation was originating from entrepreneurs and developers from

the Bay Area, the region which leads the world in the development of new

technologies. Yet, we were all traveling to places like Austin (SXSW)

and France (MIDEM) just to have meetings with each other. When I

launched the SF MusicTech Summit, where the world could instead come to

us, it was an instant hit. The objectives of the event are to bring

together the thoughts leaders from the entire music industry ecosystem,

to exchange ideas, present new technologies, and network in a conducive

to dealmaking environment. It is truly heartwarming to hear of all the

SF MusicTech Summit attendees that found jobs, launched new businesses,

obtained funding, or formed joint ventures at our show. That’s what

we’re all about.

What can we expect at the usual SF Music Tech event?

Brian Zisk: We

have 75+ speakers, 3 sessions simultaneously all day, and an expo area.

Sessions includes new product and technology demonstrations, elevator

pitch workshops, panel discussions, and conversations with thought

leaders. And of course, a couple of parties! The music industry is

large, and encompasses everyone from venture capitalists, to major label

reps, to electronic music artists. There’s something for everyone.

Topics this time include Artist Revenue Streams, Mergers &

Acquisitions, Digital Sheet Music, Music Discovery & Recommendation

Services, Lyrics, The Future of Music Publishing, Musical Instruments,

Video, Tools for Your Band, and many more.

You’ve been able to secure some pretty high powered innovators

and thought leaders at your events. What were some of the biggest

breakthroughs at the previous panels that you recall?

There

are major breakthroughs at all of our Summits. Some of the biggest

that come to mind include Google doing deals for their music service at

one Summit, and then rolling it out at the next one, and Pandora

announcing new partnerships for rolling out their service in cars. It is

always awesome when featured rock star speakers talk about what they’re

working on rolling out, folks such as like Ben Folds, Stephan Jenkins

(Third Eye Blind), Del the Funky Homosapien, Jack Conte (Pomplamoose),

Michael Tilson Thomas (SF Symphony), Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads),

Narada Michael Walden (Whitney Houston/Aretha Franklin), and more.