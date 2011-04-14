White iPhone Cometh, Twitter Rejected $10B From Google, 100Mbps Coming Nationwide, And More…

Kinect Live Gold members are now able to navigate through Netflix with gesture and voice commands. [Update: 12:40]

VC Funding has Strong 2011 Start

An increase in the median of VC funded projects boosted Q1 rates to $7.5 billion (up from from 6.5) on 738 deals, according to CB Insights. [Update: 12:40]

Youtube Creates Piracy School for Copyright Violators

A Happy Tree Friends-themed PSA warns users about the pitfalls of piracy violations and may require offenders to watch the video. [Update: 12:40]