Twitter Founders’ Tweets Give Insight Into Twitter’s Past

Yesterday, Business Insider released a lengthy report on the “real” history of Twitter. The crux of it is as follows: Noah Glass and Florian Webber are the forgotten founders of Twitter, the report claims; Evan Williams fired Noah Glass at some point for varying reasons; and Williams may have mislead investors over his belief in Twitter’s potential.
Whether or not you believe this “true” retelling of Twitter’s founding, there’s no doubt it’s heavily sourced and reported. But several sources are missing: the founders themselves. Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams, and Biz Stone appear not to have contributed directly to Business Insider’s report. Ironically, though, confirmation of the report can be found where one should’ve most likely expected it: on the founders’ Twitter feeds.
Last month, cofounder Jack Dorsey sent out a series of tweets describing the founding of Twitter. In one tweet, on March 13, Dorsey acknowledges that Noah Glass came up with the original name for Twitter:
In another, he listed off the original team, which included Noah, Florian, Biz, and Evan:
And in another, Dorsey linked to a document he sent to Noah describing the schedule for building the Twitter product:
Most of the information–Florian’s and Noah’s involvement in Twitter, the derivation of Twitter–had already been tweeted out by Dorsey. (Of course, the other half of the story is Williams’ dealings with investors.) The real heart of it is whether Glass actually received enough credit for his involvement, and on Wednesday, it looks like a tweet finally confirmed that he did not.
“It’s true that @Noah never got enough credit for his role at Twitter,” tweeted Ev Williams. “Also, he came up with the name, which was brilliant.”
Talk about the opposite of Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg’s approach to squashing rumors of forgotten cofounders: constant denials, millions of dollars spent on lawsuits that just won’t disappear, and years and years of litigation. Williams, conversely, acknowledges the issue in less than 140 characters.
Quite the calm way of acknoweldging a scandal.
Read More: Most Innovative Companies: Twitter
[Image: Flickr user bizstone]