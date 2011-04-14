Twitter Founders’ Tweets Give Insight Into Twitter’s Past

Yesterday, Business Insider released a lengthy report on the “real” history of Twitter. The crux of it is as follows: Noah Glass and Florian Webber are the forgotten founders of Twitter, the report claims; Evan Williams fired Noah Glass at some point for varying reasons; and Williams may have mislead investors over his belief in Twitter’s potential.

Whether or not you believe this “true” retelling of Twitter’s founding, there’s no doubt it’s heavily sourced and reported. But several sources are missing: the founders themselves. Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams, and Biz Stone appear not to have contributed directly to Business Insider’s report. Ironically, though, confirmation of the report can be found where one should’ve most likely expected it: on the founders’ Twitter feeds.

Last month, cofounder Jack Dorsey sent out a series of tweets describing the founding of Twitter. In one tweet, on March 13, Dorsey acknowledges that Noah Glass came up with the original name for Twitter:

In another, he listed off the original team, which included Noah, Florian, Biz, and Evan: