Hire Superstar Talent Fast

My most recent post , about the excesses of the new war for talent raging in Silicon Valley, generated lots of commentary — some positive, some negative, all passionate. Readers were so engaged, I’d wager, because the question is so urgent: How do companies find, recruit, and land the most gifted performers in their fields?

As I read the spirited commentary, and thought more about the question, I couldn’t help but think back to what I consider the most provocative and instructive article on the war for talent I’ve ever read — an article we published in Fast Company more than 12 years ago, at the height of the first Internet Boom. The piece was called “How to Hire the Next Michael Jordan,” and it was built around an interview with an HR guru by the name of Dr. John Sullivan, who we dubbed the “Michael Jordan of Hiring.”

Everything old really is new again! You can read in-depth accounts of today’s overheated job market in Silicon Valley and other high-tech centers, then read the John Sullivan interview from December 1998, and apply his ideas and strategies directly to what’s happening now. When it comes to the battle for talent, business generals can fight the last war and win.

Here are three of Sullivan’s key points:

1. Move from coincidence hiring to continuous hiring. “Traditionally, companies get serious about hiring when they have a specific opening: ‘Our vice president of marketing quit, so we need a new one.’ I call that approach ‘coincidence’ hiring: ‘I happen to need a basketball player today. Did Michael Jordan happen to quit his job?’ The odds that he did are not very good. So what are the odds of your landing him?

“The companies I work with don’t want to hire unemployed people or unhappy people. They want to hire people who can make a difference, the best of the best. But those people usually have a good job and are happy where they are. So recruiting them requires a different mindset.'”

2. Hiring is too important to be left to HR. “Hiring great people is not the responsibility of HR. It’s the responsibility of every single manager. There are lots of reasons for this: If you are the leader of a great marketing team or of a great product-design team, no one outside your group — no human-resources specialist — can understand the kind of superstar who will make a difference in your work.