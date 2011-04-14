What Netflix And eHarmony Can Teach College Guidance Counselors

As per credit costs for college courses spike, the impact of poor advice from a college counselor can mean a disturbing amount of misplaced time and money. So Austin Peay State University mathematics professor Tristan Denley designed a course-recommendation system for students to suppliment their regular college counselor visits. This system, effectively, would take human errors (and mood swings and bad judgment) out of the equation. Among the results, according to Denley, have been an increase in GPA and fewer dropouts. Computers are not a panacea yet: They can’t recommend a career options or whisper secrets about bad professors. But, for what may ultimately be one of the most important decisions of your life, course selection, computers can have a leg up on the human competition.



Avoiding Dropouts

Dropping out of college is one one of the most debilitating epidemics in higher education: 44% of students never earn a bachelor’s degree. The long tail of pessimism that fuels quitting can keep even the most diligent counselors in the dark about the cause and timeline of an at-risk student. Computers, however, have super-eagle vision that can zoom in on a trail of past dropouts, slice out the differences between students, and find if a single course (or topic) is the common characteristic.

Denley told the The Chronicle of Higher Education that he suspects the course recommendation system helps students avoid signing up for courses they aren’t yet qualified for, thus saving them from the premature doubt that may plague a student who is simply unprepared.



Hidden Love