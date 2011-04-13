Infographic of the Day: Compare Your Tax Priorities to the Government’s

Unless you’re an incredible procrastinator, you’ve completed your taxes recently. Even if you got a refund, looking at that W-2 makes you think that the government takes a lot of your money. Which leads to the annual question: What are they actually doing with that money, besides paying for congressmen’s pizza during late-night negotiating sessions.

In actuality it goes to pay for many things–two wars, lots of unemployment, Medicare–that really need paying for. And this infographic breaks it down exactly, based on your salary and filing status:

This graphic, by Mark Won, Salil Jain, Carl Ng, was created for the Google Data Visualization contest on taxes. It’s one of the six finalists–winners were announced Friday. You start the graphic by ranking your spending priorities. The graphic then lines up how you would like the government to spend its money with how it actually does. For instance, suppose I don’t care much about the national debt, and care a lot about social and health programs. Here is what I get: