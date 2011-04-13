4 Tips for Being More Creative

Confusion set in as a group of insurance executives, and the lawyers in particular, were generating so many ideas. I expected silence when I agreed to conduct a creative strategy workshop for the leadership team of a major insurance company. I had seen it before–executives who were so deeply steeped in calculating and minimizing risk, that they have difficultly allowing themselves to share outrageous thoughts. The kinds of thoughts that Gandhi was referring to when he said “first they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight, then you win”; the kinds of thoughts that Clayton Christensen later coined as “disruptive.”

But there they were, passionately selling the group on

seemingly crazy, but strategically sound, ideas for capturing new market share.

I left that group in Toronto and then flew to New York to

conduct an evening session for a group of marketing executives for a fun,

innovative, consumer products giant. Once again I found myself confused, but this

time for the opposite reason. Here were a group of young, creative, and

talented people, working in an industry known for speed and forward-directed

thought, but they came up dry, unable to generate a meaningful number of ideas.

The lesson is that there is more to this “innovation-making”

than meets the eye. Luckily there is a jazz musician, venture capitalist, and

serial entrepreneur (that’s one person, not three) who has been thinking about

this dilemma for decades and has some answers to share.

As soon as my friend Josh Linkner published his book this

year, I grabbed a copy. I knew he had been building on his experience of

launching four breakthrough companies, and playing professional jazz guitar, with

interviews of an impressive roster of successful innovators from around the

world. Since launching in February, his book, Disciplined Dreaming, has hit the

best-seller lists of the New York Times

(#4), USA Today (#1), Wall Street Journal (#2), Amazon.com

(#1), and Barnes & Noble (#1).

So I eagerly dove into the pages to learn his answer to an

important question: What can you do as an executive, entrepreneur, or investor

to trigger truly innovative thought in your people?

The book is filled with powerful insights. But here are my

favorites: