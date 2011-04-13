Ursula Sladek: Taking Back The Grid [Video]

Ursula Sladek of Germany created her country’s first cooperatively-owned renewable power company. This week, her work won her the Goldman Environmental Prize, awarded each year to grassroots environmentalists on each of the continents.

Sladek is defined by two stances: first, an opposition to nuclear power and fossil fuels, and second, a commitment to the notion of democratic governance of the grid. Of course, she sees the two as related: “I think the change from nuclear and fossil fuels to renewable is such a great task that you really need everybody in it,” she tells Fast Company today from Washington, moments before heading off to receive congratulations from President Barack Obama.

Her road from there to here was paved with the rubble of Chernobyl. At the time of the disaster, West Germany relied on nuclear and coal energy, with just a few companies holding a monopoloy over the energy market and controlling the grids. Sladek, from a small town in the Black Forest region of Germany, began hearing reports of radioactive residue in gardens and playgrounds.

Sladek wouldn’t stand for this. She, her husband, and concerned neighbors banded together and tried to demand that their region not rely on nuclear power. Finding that the power companies weren’t listening, Sladek realized that citizens couldn’t just lobby those with the power; citizens needed to claim power themselves–to “take back the grid.”