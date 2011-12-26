The Fortune at the Bottom of the Pyramid

Let us start with the aggregate purchasing power in developing

countries where most of the Bottom of the Pyramid (BOP) market exists. Developing countries

offer tremendous growth opportunities. Within these markets, the BOP

represents a major opportunity. Take China as an example. With a

population of 1.2 billion and an average per capita gross domestic

product (GDP) of U.S. $1,000, China currently represents a $1.2 trillion

economy. However, the U.S. dollar equivalent is not a good measure of

the demand for goods and services produced and consumed in China. If

we convert the GDP-based figure into its dollar purchasing power parity

(PPP), China is already a $5.0 trillion economy, making it the second

largest economy behind the United States in PPP terms. Similarly, the

Indian economy is worth about $3.0 trillion in PPP terms.

If we take

nine countries–China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia, Turkey,

South Africa, and Thailand–collectively they are home to about 3

billion people, representing 70 percent of the developing world

population. In PPP terms, this group’s GDP is $12.5 trillion, which

represents 90 percent of the developing world. It is larger than the GDP

of Japan, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy combined.

This is not a market to be ignored.

Now, consider the BOP within the broad developing country

opportunity. The dominant assumption is that the poor do not have

money to spend and, therefore, are not a viable market. Certainly, the

buying power for those earning less than U.S. $2 per day cannot be

compared with the purchasing power of individuals in the developed

nations. However, by virtue of their numbers, the poor represent a

significant latent purchasing power that must be unlocked. For example,

all too often, the poor tend to reside in high-cost ecosystems even within

developing countries.

In the shanty town of Dharavi, outside Mumbai,

India, the poor pay a premium for everything from rice to credit.

Compare the cost of everyday items of consumption between Dharavi

and Warden Road (now redesignated B. Desai Road), a higher-income

neighborhood in Mumbai. The poverty penalty in Dharavi can be as high

as 5 to 25 times what the rich pay for the same services (see Table 1.2).

Research indicates that this poverty penalty is universal, although the

magnitude differs by country. The poverty penalty is the result of local

monopolies, inadequate access, poor distribution, and strong traditional

intermediaries. Large-scale private-sector businesses can “unlock this

poverty penalty.”

For example, the poor in Dharavi pay 600 to 1,000

percent interest for credit from local moneylenders. A bank with access

to this market can do well for itself by offering credit at 25 percent.

Although 25 percent interest might look excessive to a casual observer,

from the point of view of the BOP consumer, access to a bank decreases

the cost of credit from 600 percent to 25 percent. The BOP consumer is

focused on the difference between the local moneylender rates and the

rates that a commercial bank would charge. The bank can make a

reasonable profit after adjusting for risk (10 percent over its traditional,

top-of-the-pyramid customers). We argue later that the BOP consumers

do not represent higher risk.