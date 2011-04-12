Carbon-Fiber iDevices? We Think Not

According to new information that’s allegedly leaking from Apple, Steve Jobs is intent on pushing for wireless iDevice syncing. Better Wi-Fi connections thanks to a carbon fiber chassis may be the solution, it is said. Let’s see if this makes sense.

Wireless syncing has been pursued in Apple’s labs for up to two years, says Apple-watching website Cult of Mac, and it’s now a tech that’s finally coming to fruition after so much research for two reasons. One is that Steve Jobs himself is “pushing hard” for the tech to mature, and the other is that Apple’s realized the key to make everything work in a consumer-pleasing, trademark Apple “it just works” kinda way is to improve the wireless connection powers of the iDevices. And the way to do this, Apple’s concluded, is to make the things out of carbon fiber. The emphasis in the report is on iPods, with Jobs reportedly seeing wireless syncing as vital to rejuvenating the increasingly obsolete MP3 players, but the tech could be applied to the iPhone and iPad just as easily.

This is all wonderful–in theory. In reality, “It’s all a bit askew” is probably a better assessment of these rumors. Of course Apple’s been pursuing wireless sync research for years–we have no proof, but the company is not stupid. Other competing devices already offer the ability, and its benefits to all users are self-explanatory. We don’t know for sure, but we do know Apple tests all sorts of design variations, and this is a logical one.

So lets talk about aluminum. Apple’s pushed to use it, in an increasingly “unibody” format, across its entire lineup. It’s cheap, it’s durable, it’s different to typical plastic products, it’s strong, it permits interesting design decisions, it’s pretty recyclable and thus green, it’s easily workable. The list goes on, and now even the tiny iPod Nano sports an aluminum body. There are so many reasons for Apple to choose aluminum–except one. It’s not particularly radio-transparent because it’s a metal and thus conductive.

That’s why your iPad has a plastic Apple logo on the back–to let Wi-Fi signals out–and why the 3G edition has a black plastic bar covering the cellular antennas, just as the first-edition iPhone did. Aluminum forces radio design compromises, but you can’t really argue with the problem because you’d be arguing with the laws of physics. This issue is partly why Apple tried a new design with the iPhone 4: The metal edge of the device allowed for the bold decision of a structural glass back, harder than plastic, different than aluminum.

We’ve speculated Apple’s looking at an all-metal design for the iPhone 5, which would require similar bold designs for the antennas as the iPhone 4, but it’s possible.