Curation Nation: How to Turn Information Overload to Your Advantage

There is an overwhelming amount of information available to us all on the web each day, not to mention what is shared with us by our family, friends, fans, and followers. This necessitates the need to filter through all that information and to decide for ourselves where to put our attention. As Steven Rosenbaum outlines in his great new book, Curation Nation , this opportunity is even more important than that especially for brands .

Steven Rosenbaum is spot on when he sees the role of curation as critical to the success of brands and businesses hoping to capture the attention of online consumers in the future. Not only is the amount of information we ingest everyday becoming unmanageable, but the Internet is quickly shifting towards the personalized web in which websites will be framed around our individual interests, values or concerns (as determined by our data captured in the past) as opposed to the current ‘one size fits all’ approach.

With this in mind, Curation Nation explains how a brand must curate the content offers its community in line with their shared values. That way the customer’s experience of the brand is both manageable and defined. Rosenbaum provides insights from leading thinkers in advertising, publishing, commerce and web technologies to detail the the art of effective curation. Without this skill, every brand runs the risk of being lost in a sea of noise created by the tireless stream of information pouring out from the web each day.

Do you believe brands effectively curate the information they share? What techniques has your brand used to do this effectively?

Reprinted from SimonMainwaring.com

Simon Mainwaring is a branding consultant, advertising creative director, blogger, and speaker. A former Nike creative at Wieden & Kennedy, Portland, and worldwide creative director for Motorola at Ogilvy, he now consults for brands and creative companies that are re-inventing their industries and enabling positive change. Follow him at SimonMainwaring.com or on Twitter @SimonMainwaring.