Zappos’ Tony Hsieh Delivers Happiness Through Service and Innovation

To call Zappos an online shoe store takes away from the brilliance behind the 12-year-old e-commerce powerhouse. While its original premise was based on helping people find the shoes they want, in one place, online, and discounted, it certainly evolved into something nothing short of disruptive. As we hear so often with technology startups, Zappos was born in a college dorm room.

Already a success by any startup standards in just a few short years, Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos, looked at the $32 million his company generated in 2002 and challenged his team to do better.

Roughly four years into the game, Hsieh decided it was time to look beyond shoes and move his company toward a more significant mission. His epiphany was the result of learning through research that companies serving customers with a higher purpose outperformed those that focused on market leadership and profitability in the long run.

Putting the Customer in Customer Service

In 2003, the Zappos brand evolved from an online shoe etailer toward a customer-centric organization powered by service. Everything started with looking at the pains customers were experiencing and the options they faced when making purchase decisions. One of the biggest sore spots for the company was something that was out of the company’s realm of control. While drop shipping equated to 25% of the annual revenue at the time, it was also the very thing that prevented the company from keeping its promise of delivering exceptional customer service. If the company was truly to become customer-focused, it would need to take control of the entire experience, from beginning to end. After killing drop shipping and taking control of its inventory, Zappos’ new customer service program resembled that of industry retail giant Nordstrom where the customer experience was paramount. Leaders for both companies will say that doing so, directly correlates service to loyalty, repeat business, word of mouth, and increased revenues.

“If you’re looking for a pair of shoes, and we’re out of your size, we made it part of our policy to refer them to a competitor that had it in stock.”

Almost immediately, the team noticed a difference Customers weren’t the only people singing Zappos’ praises. Employees were more engaged and passionate as a result. The new focus gave representatives something they could stand behind. Customers could hear the passion of the person on the other end of the phone. They cared. And, vendors noticed too. Suddenly their onsite visits would increase in frequency and length to see what the new Zappos was all about.

Focusing on customer service caused a snowball effect that helped Zappos soar to new heights. At the end of 2003, Zappos nearly doubled its revenues to $70mm. By 2004, the company earned $184mm.