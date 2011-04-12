Infographics of the Day: Flow Charts For Making Horror, Action, and Porn Movies

Is there anything that flowcharts can’t do? (Just search our archives: we think not!) Surely making a kick-ass movie requires a nimbleness of creative thought that could never be captured in a rote set of instructions — we all saw that Wes Anderson American Express commercial, right? Well, if these tongue-in-cheek posters for Canal+ are any indication, just following a bunch of arrows can make you into a world-class auteur in any number of genres, from action to horror to porn!





Of course, Canal+’s point — satirically expressed by BETC Euro RSCG, the agency that created these posters — is that even B-moviemaking is a herculean effort of will that only true heroes (or masochists) undertake. And the French media company (which helped finance Oscar-nominated fare like The Secret of Kells as well as Francis Ford Coppola’s highly-regarded comeback, Tetro) wants would-be filmmakers to know that, should they decide to take that insane plunge, Canal+ will be there to support them on the other side — by picking up foreign TV-distribution rights, perhaps.



