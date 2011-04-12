9 Tips to Get People Reading Your Web Copy

Hook em’ upfrontUse plenty of bulletsPictures, pleaseFirst words count
Those are 4 quick ways to try to beef up the chances anyone
is reading your web copy. 5 more tips below … but keep reading!
According to web usability guru Jakob Nielson, people aren’t
pouring over your copy, but skimming it for keywords. The first paragraph of an
article is the most likely to be read as well as the beginning few words of a
sentence. In fact, the average person reads just 20% of what you write!
I hope I at least got you to read this paragraph.
You also need to break up your copy with infographics,
photos and visuals, including video. As we know from YouTube, video works.
[youtube tJYj3VGivOE]
In the B2B world we have even more of a challenge since our
content doesn’t instinctively have the allure of consumer copy. That doesn’t
mean it can’t be snappy and engaging. B2B inbound marketing company HubSpot
(hubspot.com) is a master at this, effortlessly combining blog posts with video
and lead generation tools, all whipped together in an easy read.
Here are 7 tips to direct positive attention to your content
while keeping your readers engaged and … reading.
Avoid jargon and acronyms. No
HSAA, AMB, BEH, DSP, DMP … .However specialized the field you are trying to
promote, delete inside terms and
acronyms. Never underestimate the ability of business buzz words and
jargon to alienate and annoy. Avoid over-promotion. Perhaps the
best way to gain interest and sell yourself is to aim to inform and engage
rather than self-promote. Be yourself. People relate to and
respect authenticity and if you are using your own voice, you can expect a
greater response.Use the right keywords. Keywords
are relevant words or phrases that rank highly in search engine results. While
you would want to use keywords throughout your message, it’s important
that they appear natural. Address your customers’ needs and
in a conversational and approachable way. Ask a few of your customers
upfront if you would be interested in reading the content you plan to
share. If they have an interest in an idea, topic or style of writing,
chances are, others will do.
It’s important to remember that digital content for the B2B space
does not need to be dull. In fact, by focusing on making your relevant, useful,
interesting, easily searchable and simple, you will be on your way to gaining an
audience.Wendy Marx, B2B PR and Marketing Specialist, Marx Communications
