What If You Launched a New Product and Nobody Came?

A strong brand is a vital asset in a world of clutter and commodity. Consumers are flooded with choice, and have no way to sample each product in a category before choosing. Brands are shorthand. They make it easier to find the right product faster.

What’s funny is that the right product may be the same in composition as the wrong product. Consider the Mazda B-Series truck and the Ford Ranger. They’re essentially the same truck, but carry brand cargo that couldn’t be more different. Just try telling a Ford fan they’re driving a Mazda.

So we all understand that brands are vital. But most of us believe only big, powerful companies need well-developed brands. Nothing could be further from the truth.

EARLY ADOPTERS BUY BELIEF.

Early adopters are the consumers most likely to try a new product. If they’re impressed, they pass their recommendation along to the early majority, who tip the product into mass acceptance.

What’s important to understand about early adopters is that they don’t buy rationally. They’re driven to be first, try the new, stand out from the crowd. They’re the guys lined up at the electronics store the night before a new iPhone launches, even though they could just as easily wait a week and buy one with no hassle.

Early adopters want brands that reflect their adventurous spirit. They need to feel a kinship with the company they’re going out on a limb for. And how do they make that connection?