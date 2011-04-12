Cisco Kills Flip Cam, Abandons Consumer Strategy

When Cisco announced its end-to-end video strategy back in 2009 it seemed pretty brilliant. Well, logical at least. Back then they were going to own video–from creation, through networks, and into the home. They went on a buying tear, and snapped up brands like Linkysys and FlipCam.

By the numbers it all made sense. Video was the largest consumer of web bandwidth. And more video meant the we would continue its hungry expansion of both servers and switches. Cisco was in the sweet spot–and so furthering the demand would only help Cisco profit.

Now, just three years later, the plan doesn’t seem to be working.

Just two years after Cisco bought Pure Digital the maker of the popular Flip Cam, for 560 million dollars–today it announced plans to close down the business.

Said Cisco today, it will “close down its Flip business and support current FlipShare customers and partners with a transition plan.”

Wow. Big winner–APPLE–who now will effectively own the portable video recorder business.