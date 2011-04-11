Amazon Debuts Kindle for $114, Packed With Visa, Olay, Buick Ads, Sponsored Screensavers

Amazon just released a discounted Kindle model that displays advertisements on the homescreen and screensaver. The “Kindle with Special Offers” model mere $114–$25 cheaper than the most inexpensive model. A 3G version will retail for $189

“We’re working hard to make sure that anyone who wants a Kindle can afford one,” said Amazon founder and CEO, Kindle with Special Offers is the same #1 bestselling Kindle – and it’s only $114. Kindle is the best deal in consumer electronics anywhere in the world.”

Visa, Buick, and Amazon.com Reward Visa Card are among the first round sponsors of the new device, with specially designed advertisements for the digital ink screen.

Among the first deals to be beamed on the device are:

$10 for $20 Amazon.com Gift Card

$6 for 6 Audible Books (normally $68)

$1 for an album in the Amazon MP3 Store (choose from over 1 million albums)

$10 for $30 of products in the Amazon Denim Shop or Amazon Swim Shop

Free

Free $100 Amazon.com Gift Card when you get an Amazon Rewards Visa Card (normally $30