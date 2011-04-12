From One Comes Many

Are you voracious for video, but not fascinated by photos? Bonkers for blogs, but not titillated by Tweets? Fanatical about Facebook, but not emotional about email? You’re not alone!

Most people have preferences about how they communicate with with their family, friends, & colleagues and consume information. Not everybody is into everything. You’ve all heard about the different styles of learning; visual, auditory, and kinesthetic (tactile). You’ve seen them, the brother who will send you 20 text messages a day, but won’t pick up the phone and call you. The friend that is posting every night on Facebook until midnight, but you rarely see them in person.

One of the most often asked questions I get from the boardroom of Fortune 500 companies down to the individual entrepreneur is “Where do I come up with all of the content I need to participate in the all of the different types of social media?” Other question derivations are; “Where do I find time to create all that content?” and “Do I need to create and post every type of content there is?” The short answer is “Yeah, you do.” As a modern marketer and social communicator you need to understand these nuances and be prepared to participate in everything. You never know where your prospects and customers prefer to digest their content. That means having to create blogs, tweeting tweets, posting videos, recording audio, and sharing photos. So, where do you find the time to create all that content? As you can imagine, being the author of The Social Media Bible, I am “expected” to be everywhere all the time. If I don’t tweet for a week, someone tweets about my not tweeting. If I don’t post the latest photos from one of my conferences, someone posts their own their own photos and digs me about not being on the ball. If I don’t blog and email, my followers loose interest and move on, which is why I had to make the time to write this original content. As Billy Joel said in his immortal song The Entertainer: I am the entertainer and I know just where I stand

If I don’t stay on the charts These words hold true for an author/speaker as well as any product or service company; both big and small. Repetitive brand exposure is always the best way to stay in the sales funnel and in the minds of your customers and prospects so when they are ready to purchase… You are the one they think of first, you are the one they purchase from. With my current presentation and travel schedule it’s nearly impossible to keep up with my demand for content across so many different types of venues. Here’s how I continue to fill my content pipeline.

First, I understand my audience’s preferences, they’re everywhere, but most likely, not everywhere at once. My audience is as busy as I am and mostly focused on their social network of choice. Most people just don’t have time to monitor all of their networks all of the time. I take advantage of that. I repurpose. Not all the time. I still have to continue to create new content, but from time to time, I back fill with really good, repurposed content. Here’s an actual example of how I filled my content pipeline recently when I knew I’d be traveling a lot and did not have a great deal of time to create new good original content. To start off with, everyone should own a decent video camera. I bought an awesome Cannon HiDef video camera on Amazon for around $480. It’s an amazing camera. A good video camera and some software (or a Macintosh), and you’re ready to fill that pipeline with great content. Before I left for the road, I was scheduled to give one of my keynotes, “The Five Steps To Social Media Success” based on Part Three of my book at a local event here in Phoenix. I then contacted my neighbor and hired his high school aged son to vidoe my presentation. I brought him with me to the event along with my video camera and a tripod. I told him that I would turn the camera on and off and all he had to do is keep the camera on me as I walked the stage. I paid him $20 for that one hour. Now I had a video of me presenting one of my most valuable high content, HiDef, one hour long keynotes. It wasn’t quality great video, but the content was really good. 1. Keynote For Free & On Dvd’s

The next step was to take that video content and clean up the start and finish, add some bumpers, and now I have my $10k Keynote I could distribute to my customers and prospects either electronically over the Internet on my branded web sites and sharing sites, or in my back of the room, DVD’s.

2. YouTube and Vimeo

I then cut the one hour video into 10, 6 minute segments. These are perfect bite-sized videos that do a good job of covering each topic (slide) in my presentation and are the specified 6 minutes of less required by our viewer’s limited attention span. This isn’t a slam, it’s that we all usually time-out around 6 minutes. Not that long ago, a woman contacted me and hired me to speak in the Netherlands. I don’t market myself to the Netherlands. She saw one of my videos on YouTube and asked to hire me! First class accommodations, 5 star stay, full keynote price… Yes! That was worth uploading some existing videos to YouTube! It will work for you as well! 3. iTunes And Podcasts

I then took the video into QuickTime and extracted the soundtrack (a one click operation). This gave me a one hour MP3 audio soundtrack with great content. This could now be distributed from my web site, Podbean, iTunes, email, Twitter, Facebook, or on audio CD at the back of the room. 4. Segmented Sound Bites

Then, like above, I broke them down into the same 10, 6 minute MP3 sound files. This is great for people who want to consume the content while jogging, exercising, commuting, or traveling. These can be distributed like above and through iTunes. 5. Mini-Book And Blogs

I then took the one hour MP3 soundtrack and sent it to an amazing woman, Joanne (*contact Joann’s below) who transcribes all of my audio. Joanne transcribed 24 hours of telephone interviews for my book. In most cases, she send back the transcription in Word, in 24 hours. With a transcription of an one hour presentation, I now have a mini-book! I can cut this into the same 10, 6 minute or approximately 10 pages each of text which I slightly rewrite and pare down, because we read and write differently than we speak. 6. Photo Sharing

Because I have the good quality camera, I can skip through the video and pull as many still photos as I need of my presentation, venue, and people I meet for posting on Flickr or Picaso photo sharing sites.

7. A Multitude of Tweets

The next step is to either take the transcript, sentence by sentence or what I usually do is play the sound track in the back with Excel open in the front and and listen to what I said looking for those nuggets of good content. I really surprised myself at how much good content there was in that one hour audio track! I was able to pull… 321 tweets from that one hour of content. Wow! As a result, I created the first “Tweetinar”! I took my seminar and am tweeting the content out in 321, 140 character bites! The entire seminar! Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, at 10:00 AM, noon, and 2:00 PM, I tweet something you most likely never thought of. This Tweetinar started May 10th and runs until September 9th! Of course I use HootSuite to schedule all for these 321 tweets for those times. I did it all in one sitting, one morning, and I’m good for months. I also tweet in between when I think I have something intelligent to say or want to share a thought with my followers. What other form of conventional media could you afford to use to get your brand in front of everyone of your customers and prospects, three times every day, three times every week, from May until September, absolutely free?! 8. Blogs Back At Ya

I then realized that if my followers miss some of my tweets, they will miss out on good content, so I took the 321 Tweets, broke them down into 6 segments and created predated blogs that will release once per week over the next month and a half. The blogs contain nice bite sized good content from the tweets all in one place. 9. Postings To Facebook

Also built into Hootsuite is the ability to post to your favorite social networks such as Facebook and LinkedIn. By selecting your networks, your tweets will automatically become postings on your Facebook page. Automatic Facebook postings!

10. Email Campaigns

I also can take all of the content above and create great content email blasts. While there is some overlap between the people in my Facebook, Twitter, and email lists, there isn’t much. All of my lists are just different enough to make it worthwhile to send them either the content directly, or send them links to the content. My recipients don’t seem to mind a redundant contact in exchange for not missing good content. As a result of video recording just one of my keynote presentations, I was able to create all this content that can reach my all of my audiences no matter what form of social interaction each prefers. All from a presentation I had to make anyway. You may not make presentations on your subject matter that often. Maybe you should? What if you presented at your local Rotary, Lion’s Club, or your business group’s next meeting. They are always looking for good speakers and good content. Or maybe you could video tape your next sales meeting (that doesn’t contain proprietary information). Or, just get in front of the camera and start talking! If you’re camera shy, then just use the built-in microphone and sound recording software that came with your desktop or laptop. By delivering good content to all of your followers, customers, and prospects, in all of their networks, in a format they personally prefer, and doing that often, allows you to stay in front of them all of the time. By providing good content and take-aways, you also impose a sub-conscience sense of indebtedness, a feeling of need to repay. This is different blog in my series “The Psychology Behind The Technology”. The most important thing is to get in the game. If you’re not in the game, you can’t win! Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. Lon Safko is the author of The Social Media Bible

* For Joann’s contact information go to www.LonSafko.com, www.TheSocialMediaBible.com, or www.ExtremeDigitalMarketing.com and select “Contact” from the menu. Send me a request and I will connect you.