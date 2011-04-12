Why Timberland Failed to Meet Its CO2 Emissions Reduction Targets (and You Might Too)

Companies scrambling to boost their environmental credibility have the tendency to make all sorts of impressive–and unrealistic–commitments to cut down on water use, CO2 emissions, and mowing down forests. They make a big announcement, everyone oohs and ahs, and then no one remembers to check in on how they did. That’s because they generally did horribly and no one sends out a press release about that. So we’d like to commend Timberland, at least, for keeping it honest, if not for actually hitting their goals.

In 2006, the company announced a five-year, 50% reduction goal for greenhouse gas emissions associated with its owned and operated facilities and employee air travel. But that’s not what happened. Timberland cut its emissions by only 38%, almost entirely because of their excessive air travel. Which made us wonder: with all the funky telepresence robots and gadgets on the market that are intended to help companies avoid this exact problem, what happened?

First of all, Timberland now says they were never really sure that this was a realistic goal in the first place (of course they do!): “We were looking at goals

through consumers’ eyes. We wanted to be able to say we’re cutting our

emissions in half. It sounded like a really interesting jab–if we cut emissions

by 50% and improve profit performance at same time, it would make it hard

for the [emissions vs. profit] debate to continue,” says Jeff Swartz, Timberland’s CEO.

But Timberland just couldn’t figure out how to not put people on planes and jet them around the world, spewing CO2 in their wake. This is just the way the company is set up, says Swartz: “We have to fix our business process fundamentally. 80% [of that travel] is

problem-solving … because we don’t run our business as smart as we should. We should be distributing people

closer to the point of attack.”

So if the company has an issue in Amsterdam, there should be more people near the city who can handle it–or Timberland should invest in some of these new-fangled video phones. It’s an environmental issue, but a business one, too. If you’re set up so one guy in your organization has to fly all over the world to fix things, that’s going to start adding up pretty fast. Business class seats ain’t cheap these days. Swartz says that the company looked into Cisco’s Telepresence solution, but ultimately decided not to spend the cash. That decision may have cost the company its emissions goal.

Timberland is investing carbon offsets to make up for the emissions it wasn’t able to slash in 2010, but this is, at best, an illogical solution–and Swartz knows it. “We invested in renewable energy because we use a lot of energy in China with third party manufacturers. Our penance was to invest close to the source

of our own sin, but that’s not the same thing as not sinning,” he says. Timberland has the balls to try, though, and then admit its failures. That’s more than we can say about most major companies.