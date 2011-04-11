8 Things You Can Learn About Success From Lady Gaga

The drive to succeed can come from a variety of sources. It can be taught by your parents, it can be brought on by an event in your past or maybe it was something someone once said that inspired you. However, for most of us, we were born this way.

Taking a look at the most successful pop star on the planet, here is what we can all learn from the patron saint of “Born This Way”:

Learn your craft well. She is classically trained and an accomplished musician who constantly practices. Nothing but quality goes out the front door. Ever. Don’t be afraid to be different, you’ll stand out from the crowd. It takes more than talent to be a rock star. Use social media every way you can to connect with fans (customers). Don’t just communicate–respond and interact with them. Be gracious, kind and appreciative. Give back to the community that gave you your fame. GaGa donates thousands of dollars in each city she plays as well as getting involved in the causes her fans support. Keep your family close. Remember that a rock star is never done. At the end of the day, you rest and recharge because when you wake up, you have to do it all again. Everyday. And on the days you don’t feel like it, do what Gaga told Rolling Stone she does. She tells herself, “Bitch, you’re Lady GaGa, you get up and walk the walk today.”

Whether you have fans, customers, clients, employees or little monsters, it all works the same. Even if you weren’t lucky enough to be born this way.

Rock on Steeleworkers!

Dayna Steele is a serial entrepreneur and author who travels the country creating rock stars with her “Rock Star Principles of Success.” Follow her on Twitter @daynasteele. You can listen to the podcast version of her Fast Company Leader blogs on iTunes.