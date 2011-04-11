advertisement
Results Are In: College Students Crave Media

Nearly 1,000 students from 10 countries wrote blog posts describing how they handled a day disconnected from media.

By EarthSky.org2 minute Read

College students from 10 countries show stark similarities in how they use media of various forms — from the Internet to television to cell phones to music — according to The World Unplugged study, whose results were released this week.

The study, which took place in the from September to December of 2010, included nearly 1,000 college students from Argentina, Chile, China (mainland and Hong Kong), Lebanon, Mexico, Slovakia, Uganda, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The study tasked the students to go 24 hours without using any type of media. At the end of this forced withdrawal from media, the students wrote blog posts describing how they handled the day disconnected. Researchers pored over the nearly half a million words in the students’ posts in order to complete The World Unplugged study.

The results, released this week, confirmed what these students’ parents probably already knew, that college students love and even crave media. While the study shied away from diagnosing a media addiction, some student comments stated it bluntly. One student from the United Kingdom wrote:

Media is my drug; without it I was lost. I am an addict. How could I survive 24 hours without it?

A student from the United States wrote:

I was itching, like a crackhead, because I could not used my phone.

The study also found that media for many students, in particular their mobile phones, had become almost like another limb — like an arm or leg — something they could not do without. Deprived of their phones and other media tools, students found it harder to connect with friends (via Facebook), navigate to new areas (without the aid of a GPS or even MapQuest), and generally carry on with their lives. Some students even found it an alien task to attempt to read an analog clock.

On a darker side, researchers found a trend of loneliness and isolation among study participants. Without the ability to call or text friends or communicate via social networking sites, students soon felt as though they were alone. One student from Slovakia came to a somber conclusion:

We don’t know how to talk, to share our feelings with others in other ways that on Facebook or through a phone.

Despite the mental turmoil caused by the withdraw, students in the study found lifting the burden of media led to a greater appreciation of what they thought were mundane things, such as actually taking time to converse with friends face-to-face.

One United States student wrote about visiting with friends:

I was able to really see them, without any distractions, and we were able to revert to simple pleasures.

Two groups conducted the study — the International Center for Media and Public Affairs (ICMPA) at the University Disable rich-textof Maryland and the Salzburg Academy on Media and Social Change, which gathers college students and faculty from several continents and over a dozen universities in Salzburg, Austria for three weeks during the summer, to focus on understanding and promoting media. These groups confirmed with The World Unplugged study that, for college students around the world, media rules.

Written by Earthsky.org

[Image by
Lars Plougmann]

About the author

EarthSky – a clear voice for science for broadcast and the Internet – advocates science as a vital tool for the 21st century. Our award-winning science content – in audio and video formats, in English and Spanish – is seen or heard 15 million times every day on multiple platforms via both traditional and new media outlets including National Public Radio (NPR) in the United States, independent commercial broadcast outlets in the U.S. and around the world, XM/Sirius satellite radio, WRN (formerly World Radio Network) out of London, International Community Radio Taipei (ICRT), iTunes, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google Earth and dozens of online podcast aggregators. We have been a world leader in bringing the voices of scientists directly to you and millions of others across the globe since 1991. EarthSky brings scientists’ words and insights to a large audience thanks to the support and partnership of thousands of scientists and scientific institutions

