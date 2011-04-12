Letters From Sea: A Recap of This Weekend’s Summit at Sea Conference

I’m on a three-day cruise on the Celebrity Century with 1,000 people–mostly extroverted Generation Y entrepreneurs with impressive resumes–for a conference-style event called Summit at Sea.

Summit Series, the company hosting the event, isn’t trying to be the next TED. The organizers prefer to call it “the greatest adventure the world has never seen” and “the world’s first temporary floating autonomous zone.” It’s really more a party than a conference. Our itinerary includes speeches by the usual suspects–Shai Agassi, Tim Ferriss, Peter Diamandis–but it also incorporates shark tagging, kayaking, and a full day of beach bumming at a secret private island. The Celebrity Century is a gaudy ’90s cruise ship fully equipped with a casino, two theaters, and a shopping mall. For the fourth iteration of Summit, the staff–a team of 20 millennials who look like they just walked out of an Abercrombie ad–have given the ship an MTV-style makeover, transforming the pool deck into an AstroTurf dance floor with strobe lights and a stage ready for performances by Eclectic Method and DJ Irie.

The event kicks off with a Q&A between Richard Branson and Chris Sacca, an inspiring pep talk by confidence guru Sean Stephenson, and bikinied women sunning on the pool deck. The vibe is Silicon Valley tech conference-meets-nightclub in Miami.

People come on this ship with different expectations–to get funding for their new venture, to make friends and work connections, in lieu of a vacation, to find love. It’s not the most professionally produced conference in the world–Richard Branson’s mic stops working during the keynote, and the “private island” is actually a tourist destination owned by the cruise company–but who cares? The Summit staff makes up for that with the energy of a pack of puppies on a grassy lawn. “Tonight, we leave,” Justin Cohen, the COO of Summit, says during the opening plenary. “You all better be dancing your faces off!”

We’re outside our cellular networks out at sea, and Wi-Fi is 65 cents a minute; intranet connects attendees with one another through a proprietary social network called The Collective, but it seems to only work half the time. Trying to find people on a 12-story ship without any mode of communication proves tricky, but the serendipity gives the cruise a slightly Burning Man-esque feel–you might run into someone eight times a day, or never find them again after a chance encounter on the shuffleboard deck. You might also meet the most amazing person you never knew existed.

“There’s something to be said about inducing a heightened experience with really cool people,” says Ben Lewis, the 30-year old founder of Tapjoy. “Plus nobody’s trying to sell you anything.”