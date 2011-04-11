Hidden iPhone Gestures, Winklevii Lose Again, Ashton Kutcher Tackles Sex Slavery, and More…

In the first post-revolution censorship case, the military government has imprisoned 25-year-old political blogger, Maikel Nabil, for criticing the new government on Facebook. “The revolution until now has succeeded in getting rid of the dictator, but the dictatorship is still there,” he wrote. [Updated: 4:02]

Unlock Hidden iPhone Gestures

Jail-broken iPhones can unlock hidden four and five-finger gestures, such as immediate access to the homescreen and multitasking tool bar. [Updated 12:01]

Winklevoss Twins Must Accept Facebook Settlement

An appeals court rules that the famous twins must accept a $65 million court settlement in the legal battle claiming to be the inventors of the idea of Facebook. [Updated 12:01]