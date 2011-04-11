New, Unlikely Startup Frontiers Include Estonia, Kenya, and Ghana

When you think of startups, what cities come to mind? San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York, and a handful of others, probably. But how about Tallinn, Estonia–or, for that matter, Nairobi, Kenya? With the Estonian startup hackathon group Garage48 soon bringing events to five African countries, the geography of startups begins to shift.

Garage48 launched about a year ago, the brainchild of Ragnar Sass, who runs the startup Pipedrive, and a few friends and colleagues. It hosted a hackathon in April of 2010 in Estonia, with 16 groups going from idea to a very basic proof of concept in just 48 hours (hence the name). “We were just thinking we wanted to do some event that’s 100% about execution,” Sass tells Fast Company. Garage48 is the antidote to the Hamlet complex: stop talking, and just do it.

Estonia is not exactly synonymous with high-tech; Garage48’s own website links to the Wikipedia article on the country. But the event was a hit, spawning several others in Estonia and elsewhere in Europe (Latvia and Finland). Last fall, though, Sass began to take an interest in Africa, which he says has rapidly increasing demand for different IT and mobile services. He had a test event (not formally under the name Garage48) in Kenya. “It was so great,” he says; one of the offshoots of that event, a farming IT startup called M-Farm, is still going strong. The visit was Sass’s first to Africa.

Today, Garage48 announced that they would be holding their first formal event in Lagos, Nigeria, from May 6-8 this year. Designers, software developers, mobile developers, and others can apply to participate; 100 will be selected. Google and Nokia are helping to support the event.