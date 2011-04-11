Epic Geek-Off Seeks Future Googlers

“This word can be used in Lisp or in Python to create an anonymous function,” a trivia master called out at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday at an event headed up by Google’s University Programs Team, a recruitment arm. Far from any pub quiz or even a Jeopardy clue, it was part of the Google Games, held for the first time in New York, and the participants were some 150 students from the New York area (Princeton, Columbia, Stony Brook, Penn, and Rutgers were all represented).

Students competed for Google’s prizes. Google competed for the students’ affections in a way that was as obvious as the answer to the quiz question about a word used to create an anonymous function in Lisp or Python. “Lambda.” Duh.

“I don’t see this as reflecting Google culture. I see it as a thinly veiled recruiting event,” said Eddy Ferreira, a Princeton junior and member of the team Nucleon, which came in second on Saturday. Google had sent out word of the events a few weeks before. “I feel like I received it on at least three different mailing lists,” Ferreira said.

Hard sell or not, Ferreira and his fellow team members all agreed it was fun. The overarching goal of the day was to earn pieces of a Lego car; the first team to build the car and submit it would win. To earn Lego pieces, teams participated in that round of “geek trivia” (questions also treated Settlers of Catan, Family Guy, and Harry Potter), as well as spatial reasoning puzzles and coding competitions. Team Nucleon’s only apparent complaint about the day was that the puzzles, which had been written by Google engineers, were a tad easy.

That was a sentiment shared, naturally, by the winning team, Chicken Magnetic, also of Princeton. Team member Michael Sobin said of the puzzles: “They could have been a little harder.” One of them, a word puzzle involving swear words, was particularly easy. Then again, chimed in team member Jeff Hodes, maybe their team had just gotten lucky.

“Every puzzle has a little trick….” explained Hodes. “Frank, remember when you guessed ‘Java reserve words’ in three seconds?”