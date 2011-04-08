John Legend Talks $1 Million Education Prize

Corporate social responsibility projects with plastic celebrity photo ops are a dime a dozen. What’s innovative about John Legend’s partnership with Samsung‘s $1 million competition is the smooth integration of community, STEM education, and tech.

Students were challenged to solve actual environmental problems in their communities, using tech provided by Samsung. “Math and science can sometimes can be seen as kind of nerdy subjects,” John Legend tells Fast Company. Technology helps students “see the connection between the work they do in school and then the cool products they’re able to use in the future that were made by great mathematicians and engineers.” From forestry protection to vegetable-oil powered cars, students designed some fun projects that, were, without a doubt, educational.

Take South Shore Charter school, which solved its dearth of transportation options with a vegetable-powered shuttle car. In fact, the proposal claims that fees charged from “Vegy Vans” rides will actually make money and allow them “finance further green endeavors.” The project is a healthy mix of mechanics, environmental chemistry, logistics, video editing, and good ‘ol entrepreneurship.

Legend, who has his own education-centric nonprofit, has called education the “the civil rights issue of our time” and is particularly impressed with charter schools’ ability to innovate. “As these schools have started to rise up around the country”, says Legend, “they’ve started to show that when given the opportunity to change the paradigm to do so some experimentation, outside the bureaucracy and the status quo, that some of these schools were doing amazing work with kids that were previously failing and dropping out.”