American Express: Success Through Inclusion

American Express doesn’t have customers or users or clients. American Express has members. Every single holder of an American Express card is a “cardmember.” Many of those members can quickly tell you, without even looking at the date on their card, exactly how long they’ve been a member. And the entire organization is oriented toward communicating with, engaging, and serving those members.

The specific concept of membership began in 1963, when American Express first began embossing those “member since” dates on their charge cards. The larger idea of defining a premium level of experience, one reserved exclusively for people who choose to work with American Express, really does have its roots in a premium-service ethic. “We’re here to help,” Bush told me. “That goes back to the start.” That ethic has been part of the organization’s legacy, and its chief competitive advantage, since the company’s founding in 1850.

The American Express Company began life as an elite express shipping service. Back then, its role and mission was to “Forward Merchandise and Money, Collectibles with Goods, Notes, and Drafts, throughout the State of New-York, the Canadas, and all the Western States and Territories…Each Express in charge of a Special Messenger.” The service-driven company prospered–and innovated. In the 1880s it offered its mobile, worldly, generally upscale clients a revolutionary new solution to the frustrating personal challenge of not being able to make purchases easily while overseas: the traveler’s cheque. The rest, as they say, is history.

In recent years, CEO Kenneth Chenault has reinvigorated the brand by inspiring a new generation of true believers to live up to American Express’s lofty history–and its tradition of high service standards. Bush is one of those true believers. He proved that much during our conversation by returning over and over again to three critical themes that support the central service concept of membership as it is lived out every day at American Express.

Don’t Think of Them as Customers–Think of Them as Members

“By putting that ‘member since’ date on our cards,” Bush told me, “we create membership, and membership is something that our cardmembers treat as a badge of honor. It’s not elitist. It’s inclusive. It means they are appreciated, that they have the right, and expect, to be served in a premium fashion. As long as we treat them like members in high regard, we believe cardmembers will maintain their relationship with American Express. Our job is to continue to service the needs of all our customers who rely on us as a premium service experience organization.

“In fact,” he continued, “we don’t really think of ourselves as a credit card company at all. We actually view ourselves as a premium service company. We are really in the services business. We happen to facilitate payments. But it’s the experience around those payments that makes what we do unique and special for our cardmembers.”