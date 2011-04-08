Apple Round-Up: Hybrid Connectors, Smart Bezels, and the Elusive iPhone 5 Timeline

A lot of Apple news and rumors have popped up this week, so we’ve gathered them all together for you in one convenient place–dip in and imagine what Steve Jobs and Co. have been working on for the future of those iDevices.

Hybrid Connector

Apple released its new Thunderbolt protocol with the recent revamp of the MacBook Pro line of laptops–it’s a rebadged Intel LightPeak interface, just as many people had expected, but Apple surprised everyone with the format for the plug: A tweaked mini DisplayPort adapter that can also send power and data to peripherals like hard drives. We then wondered if it would appear on the iPad 2, only to be disappointed.

But it seems Apple has plans for a change to the 30-pin iPod socket that’s now on the iPhone, iPod line, and iPads, which hasn’t changed in years. The firm just won a patent for a variation on its (already patented) design that also incorporates capacity for “high speed data connections” which include USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt-style mini DisplayPort connections alongside the more common array of connections that let Apple’s devices accept info, power, and spew out data and sound. There’s even a “reduced height” arrangement, which marries with Apple’s other attempts to shrink the size of audio sockets–Apple has plans for even skinnier devices than the iPad, it seems.

Smart Bezel

We’ve heard about plans for a touchscreen variant on the iPhone’s home button–but Apple just filed a patent for a “smart” bezel for its devices that puts various touch controls around the edge of the display of a device like the iPhone. Actually much more than an “extended” touch interface, which is roughly what the Palm Pre’s “gesture area” is all about, the display relies on printed, segmented electroluminescent units (or similar tech) that would be hidden when not activated. These units would display additional info when needed–we’re thinking games controls, an improvement to the awful messaging/alert system iOS uses, and display-wasting info like battery life bars or a clock. Apple even imagines they could appear on the back of the iPad.