Work Smart: 5 Rules for Remembering Names

By Amber Mac1 minute Read

Forgetting someone’s name in a social situation is embarrassing, but in a business setting it can be disastrous. In this week’s episode of Work Smart, I talk with memory expert Bob Gray about how to remember the names of the people you meet.

Here’s a quick recap — watch the video for a more thorough explanation.

1. Hear the name (really listen for it).

2. Spell the name.

3. Comment on the name.

4. Use the name during a conversation.

5. Use the name when leaving.

 

Work Smart appears every week on Fast Company. 

