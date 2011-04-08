Work Smart: 5 Rules for Remembering Names

Forgetting someone’s name in a social situation is embarrassing, but in a business setting it can be disastrous. In this week’s episode of Work Smart, I talk with memory expert Bob Gray about how to remember the names of the people you meet.
Here’s a quick recap — watch the video for a more thorough explanation.
1. Hear the name (really listen for it).
2. Spell the name.
3. Comment on the name.
4. Use the name during a conversation.
5. Use the name when leaving.
More Work Smart
Work Smart appears every week on Fast Company.