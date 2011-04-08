Work Smart: 5 Rules for Remembering Names

Forgetting someone’s name in a social situation is embarrassing, but in a business setting it can be disastrous. In this week’s episode of Work Smart, I talk with memory expert Bob Gray about how to remember the names of the people you meet.

Here’s a quick recap — watch the video for a more thorough explanation. 1. Hear the name (really listen for it). 2. Spell the name. 3. Comment on the name.

4. Use the name during a conversation. 5. Use the name when leaving. More Work Smart

