Building Community Using Social Technology

As part of We First thinking, I have championed the use of social technology to scale positive change. A shift in the way brands and their communities relate. I had the pleasure of speaking to Stephen Johnson at SXSW about exactly how they are using a community engine to do just that. Here’s some insights he shared

SM: Thanks, Stephen. Share with us a little about Community Engine, what it is and what its purpose is.

SJ: Community Engine is a group of people that have amazing passion and commitment to shifting the way businesses engage with communities and how they can actually develop communities. Over the past three years invested a lot of dollars and smarts into developing our own social network platform, which we are in the process of mobilizing right now. Put simply, Community Engine believes that social technology can improve the human condition by enabling social or commercial transaction. It’s very exciting and was very serendipitous that I got involved with them. We share a lot of the same values. It’s very new and fresh and wonderful at the same time.

SM: We were chatting earlier about the difference between social media 101 and social CRM and where you see the marketplace moving. Can you talk a little bit about that?

SJ: Sure. The world has changed quite significantly regarding innovation in the tech and social space. Every week something new and exciting emerges. There’s so much R&D happening and other great stuff that has pushed the whole social media 101 context away from the initial interactive space and taken commerce and communities to a whole new level of socialization. The commerce (in the context of the importance of the way friends and relationships) impactsproductization (the sale of products and services around reviews). You only have to look at something like TravelPod to understand the impact of that. Even further, look at the role of community and the way a community can impact a brand to foster and nurture communities of shared interest, to help them socialize their businesses, to help them innovate their products and services, to help them do really great stuff in the community related to their brand as well as the wider community — the social good part.