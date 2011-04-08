Developing Countries–The New Frontier?

After three months hunkered down in the library to finish my dissertation and get a head start on my next book, I am on the road again. Last week I was in Chile, this week Peru and El Salvador, next up Mexico, Canada, and Malaysia.

On a flight leaving Peru, I peer out of the window, and I think about the famous Nazca Lines, a series of ancient drawings located in southern Peru. Though shaped by indigenous people centuries ago, long before hot air balloon or planes, these drawings can only been seen from the sky. I am quickly reminded that stepping back often reveals the order of seeming randomness.

It’s been a couple of years since I last visited Peru, and more than five since I had an apartment in Chile, and these gaps highlight an unmistakable trend. The center of the world is shifting from the developed to the developing world. (Watch my blogcast on YouTube)

Last week when I visited Chile, I felt transported into Germany just 10 minutes after my car left Chile’s main airport. We were speeding through a tunnel that cut through a mountain. The smooth asphalt, high-tech toll system, and modern architecture reminded me of speeding into the Austrian Alps through German-engineered roads. The technology was beyond what we can expect to find in the United States. Chile’s economy has been growing relatively steadily at 3.7% per year for the past decade (compared to 2.9% in the U.S.) and its GDP per capita has soared from U.S. $10,000 in 2004 to $14,000 today. The country, I am told, has almost completely eradicated extreme poverty.

Speaking to a senior partner at BBDO (the accounting firm) in Peru I learned of the country’s steady momentum. It still depends on the most basic of exports–minerals and the fish powder used for animal feed–but its GDP per capita has steadily risen, nearly doubling over the past decade. With the exception of 2010, it has grown its GDP at about 8% over the past few years, making it one of the 30 fastest growing economies in the world. While global demand continues to raise commodity prices and thereby enrich Peru, the country is diversifying into higher-margin, value-added exports. Peruvian food is building a fan base as global as Thai food enjoys today, with restaurants appearing throughout Europe, the U.S., and the rest of the developing world.

Even in Bangladesh, one of the world’s poorest countries, I see a see change underway. When I visited as I child, I remember packs of beggars that would push through the airport fences, arms reaching out for coins. Today I can walk unhindered to the car and in the streets.

A recent McKinsey study predicts that over the next decade the developing world will contribute more to global growth than the developed world, something that has not happened for 200 years. Some predict that by 2050, developed countries will have a lower share of global GDP than they did in 1700.