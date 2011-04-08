The China-Europe-America Smackdown

America, it could be worse. We could be Europe. I mean,
we’re still mostly in the race with China–in the past five years, they
improved energy efficiency by nearly 20% and have a new five-year plan for
another 20%. I say big deal–the Empire State Building recently completed an
energy efficiency upgrade and cut its consumption by nearly 40% after only nine
months of remodeling. OK, so China is doing it with an entire country, but we
did it with a really big building that was once featured in a Fay Wray movie.
And in 2010, China passed the U.S. as the world’s #1
manufacturer of wind and solar generators and Chinese consumers bought more
cars than Americans (oh yeah, and theirs were far more fuel efficient than ours),
but hey, #2 isn’t so bad–it’s worked for Avis for decades, right?
In sharp contrast, let’s look at how China compares to Europe
these days. The EU recently shredded old euro coins and sent the scrap nickel
and copper to China. But some entrepreneur re-assembled the coins and smuggled
them back into Europe to convert them into actual cash, at a much bigger profit
than using the metals to make belt buckles and wires. No doubt the recycler
used the money to buy other scrap metal to make into Vespas and espresso machines
to sell to the Italians and the French. Now, America, don’t you feel smart in
comparison?
In fact, there’s more evidence that we’re winning the
sustainability Smackdown with China and Europe. President Obama toured a wind-turbine factory in Pennsylvania
recently to promote his goal to reduce our oil imports by a third by 2025 and to get 80% % of America’s
electricity from clean sources by 2035. The easiest way to do this would be to
cut our energy use first, by implementing energy efficiency measures that pay
for themselves in a few years. That Empire State Building project, for example,
has a 3-year payback from energy savings and created hundreds of new jobs in
the process. In other words, we could actually achieve the President’s laudable
goal and make our economy dramatically more efficient if we, uh, “imported” our
energy policy from Beijing instead of Capitol Hill.
Or maybe we should rely on a European to help us figure this
out after all. Arnold Schwarzenegger recently unveiled his next career, this
time as the comic book action hero “The Governator”. In Stan Lee’s new
creation, Arnold blends experience from bodybuilding, movie special effects,
and the policies he implemented as California governor, which helped the state get
half it’s energy from clean sources by the end of last year and become 40% more
energy efficient than the rest of the country.
I guess that’s really the point–this is a match we can
all win if we put more ingenuity into using resources that are close to home,
rather than into figuring out new ways to snatch another barrel of oil from war
zones in the Middle East or kilowatts of electricity from sources that will one
day make our food and water glow in the dark.