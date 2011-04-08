LOLGov: The State Department Launches a Tumblr

The United States Department of State has just soft-launched its own Tumblr. Both a State Department spokesperson and Tumblr’s Mark Coatney confirmed the site’s legitimacy to Fast Company.

How will the State Department adapt to a wildly popular microblogging site best known for New York media types, 18-year-old Filipinos, funny cat macros and book deals in the making? So far, it’s a collection of YouTube clips, links to Flickr galleries, and press-release excerpts.

According to Coatney, the decision to launch a State Department Tumblr was largely due to the efforts of Jed Sundwall of Measured Voice, a consultant who specializes in the use of social media by government organizations. Coatney notes that there are real-life advantages to the use of Tumblr by the State Department:

I think that Tumblr works particularly well for government because it provides a peer-to-peer model of communication and distribution–it’s a great venue, for example, to let the State Department to talk about its message and quickly respond to people all over the world. It is also important to remember that almost 55% of people who view Tumblr are outside of the United States.

However, we have a few lighthearted ideas on how the State Department can best adapt their public diplomacy to the wild-and-hairy world of Tumblr.

1. Qadaffi Macros: It’s safe to say that Libyan leader Mouammar Qadaffi’s era of favor with the United States is over. So now that Qadaffi is back to being reviled, what better way to celebrate than with funny dictator images? The Libyan “King of Africa” is flamboyant, weird, and off-kilter enough to fuel a million sarcastic internet sites. Plus, Qadaffi can has crazy eyes.