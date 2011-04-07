Chrome Goes Tablet, Virus-Free Browsing, Gamestop’s Facebook Store, and More…

In a partisan split decision, the FCC mandates that the two telecom companies must strike deals with local providers for mobile Internet access over their networks.
Jail Breaking iPhones is Big Business
From iPhone jailbreak services advertised on Craigslist to whole stores dedicated to unathorized apps, entrepreneurs are making thousands in this new grey market.
Update: Ecko Succeeds in helping Corporal Punishment Ban
After Mark Ecko launched his anti-coporal punishment social media campaign with Fast Company, he’s been pressuring state legislatures to take action. Yesterday, he helped New Mexico ban the practice.
Curating Expert Health Social Media Tips to Combat Content Farmers
A new service, organizedwisdom.org, plans to curate all of the helpful health tips shared via Twitter and Facebook by credible professionals in an attempt to provider better information than a Google search.
Google Secretly Making Chrome for Tablets
Stealth elements in Chrome’s source code reveal new features that are unmistakably designed for a tablet. Google acknowledged, “We are engaging in early open-source work for the tablet form factor, but we have nothing new to announce at this time.”
Cocoon aims for private, malware-free browsing by routing all Internet activity through a separate server that scrubs viruses and tracking software before such data reaches the user.
YouTube Takes on Broadcasters with ‘Channels’
Google plans a major overhaul of YouTube, by reorganizing the site around topics, such as art and sports, with hours of professionally produced original programming.
GameStop Opens up Shop on Facebook
Gamers can now browse and purchase products through GameStop without leaving Facebook–one more step towards Facebook’s complete dominance of the web experience.
Pic of the Day: Super Carrot Man!
Jeff Dunn wants to supercharge the carrot industry by marketing it like Dorritos: Carrots are the new junk food.
